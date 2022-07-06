Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 255,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMH. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.