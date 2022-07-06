Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 364,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $204.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.60. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,756 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $330,514.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 392 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $73,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,022.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,913 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,440,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,901,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mesa Laboratories (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

