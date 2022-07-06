Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $45,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $166.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.49 and a 200-day moving average of $228.28. The company has a market capitalization of $451.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

