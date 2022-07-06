MetaHash Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $120,796.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 986% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.99 or 0.09075529 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00137070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00103488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016117 BTC.

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,526,855,604 coins and its circulating supply is 3,355,768,850 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

