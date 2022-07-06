Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives C$55.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 5.67. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$37.85 and a 52-week high of C$71.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.43.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.3999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methanex news, Director Nojan Abrary bought 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,146.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,071,250.21. Insiders have purchased 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $99,848 over the last 90 days.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

