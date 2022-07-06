Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives $10.60 Average PT from Analysts

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OUKPY. UBS Group reduced their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($10.83) to €9.80 ($10.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €9.50 ($9.90) to €10.50 ($10.94) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.60 ($11.04) to €10.80 ($11.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.90 ($11.35) to €10.70 ($11.15) in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $3.52 on Friday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.