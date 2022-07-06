Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total transaction of $73,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,175.47 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,223.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,366.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.