MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $7.42.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the period. 25.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.