MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,408 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,938,000 after acquiring an additional 875,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,556,000 after acquiring an additional 825,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.99.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. 64,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,266,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

