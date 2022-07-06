MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

MLKN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,526. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.20.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

