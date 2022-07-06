MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Financial Analysis

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 68.58 -$30.21 million N/A N/A Bavarian Nordic A/S $301.90 million 7.59 -$73.95 million ($0.48) -22.57

MiNK Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Bavarian Nordic A/S -35.74% -9.17% -5.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MiNK Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 2 0 0 2.00

MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,389.36%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Bavarian Nordic A/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S (Get Rating)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2; and TAEK-VAC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of advanced HER2 and brachyury-expressing cancers. It has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Japan, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

