Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 24,214 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 383.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,533 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 39,732 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $302,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $135.15. 104,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,387,990. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

