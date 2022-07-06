Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,340 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

PFF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.93. 31,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,171. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

