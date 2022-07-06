Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 53,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,023,884. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.10 and a 12 month high of $136.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.65.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

