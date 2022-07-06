Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $28.81 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,026 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $28,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after buying an additional 1,136,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,510,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,621 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average of $101.59. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

