Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of VOOG stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.28. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $208.10 and a 52-week high of $306.64.

