Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,111 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after acquiring an additional 166,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,493,000 after acquiring an additional 267,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after buying an additional 642,760 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,659. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50.

