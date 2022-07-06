Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,793 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $19,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.