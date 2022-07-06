Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 13,000 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 480.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.84. 4,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.26 and a 200 day moving average of $319.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

