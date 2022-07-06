Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 13,000 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 480.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.84. 4,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,683. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.26 and its 200-day moving average is $319.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

