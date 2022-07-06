Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 8,398 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 439,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 57,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. 6,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,328. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

