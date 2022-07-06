Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,009. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

