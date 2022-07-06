Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,131 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $46,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $4,493,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 35,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,492,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,825. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

