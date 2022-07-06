Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.09. 22,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,963. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.08. The company has a market capitalization of $185.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.68.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

