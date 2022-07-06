Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 135,731 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,731 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.6% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 646.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 163,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,186 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,434. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

