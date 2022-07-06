Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 179,340 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,340 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,122,000 after acquiring an additional 72,175 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 51,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.93. 31,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,171. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.