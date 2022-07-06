Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 993 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 926.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 80,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 72,793 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,613. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

