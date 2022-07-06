Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,348 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,403,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

