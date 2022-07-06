Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 162 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $45,783,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after buying an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

Shares of GWW opened at $455.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

