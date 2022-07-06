Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.85 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $90.29.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

