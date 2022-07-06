Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $84.55 and a one year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.