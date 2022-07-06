Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,158.3% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. 597,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,551,127. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $40.64.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

