Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Sells 3,444 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lessened its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. CEMEX makes up approximately 2.9% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned about 0.08% of CEMEX worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in CEMEX by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.62.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

