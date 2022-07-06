Moneda USA Inc. Makes New $31.78 Million Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Moneda USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,589,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,779,000. Vale comprises about 28.4% of Moneda USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vale by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,545,136. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

