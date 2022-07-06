Moneda USA Inc. Makes New $7.39 Million Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Moneda USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,000. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for 6.6% of Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQM traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.92. The company had a trading volume of 40,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $2.7872 dividend. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 201.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

