Moneda USA Inc. Makes New $789,000 Investment in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Moneda USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 132,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Enel Américas accounts for approximately 0.7% of Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 10.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 256,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 309,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 76,071 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENIA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. 1,572,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,115. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, and Peru. As of December 31, 2021, it had 15,926 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 26.2 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Américas SA and changed its name to Enel Américas SA in December 2016.

