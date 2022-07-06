Monero Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $410,594.13 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 94.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 74.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $410,594.13 and approximately $2,086.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00622189 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001197 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.