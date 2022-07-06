Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $4,156,247.15 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total value of $1,725,142.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.10. The company had a trading volume of 382,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,518. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.70. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

