Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

In other news, Director James K. Price bought 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,678,519.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price bought 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $499,849.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,019,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after acquiring an additional 519,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after acquiring an additional 735,554 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after purchasing an additional 391,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEG opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

