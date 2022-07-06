Morgan Stanley Cuts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $45.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

BK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.96.

Shares of BK opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

