Morgan Stanley Cuts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $34.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. 20,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,329. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Unum Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.