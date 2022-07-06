Morgan Stanley Lowers Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $33.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

NYSE JXN opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Louene Prieskorn purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.71 per share, with a total value of $150,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,094.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,244 shares of company stock worth $1,065,798 and have sold 4,472,976 shares worth $182,439,755.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.