MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

