Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $1.51 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.5% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.65.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $11.64 on Wednesday, hitting $687.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,660,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $738.50 and its 200-day moving average is $883.57. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $712.58 billion, a PE ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

