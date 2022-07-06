Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $362,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in International Paper were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $41.46. 31,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

