MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Update

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 598,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.86.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $423.07. 5,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.72 and a 200-day moving average of $485.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

