MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Update

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 440,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,189.3 days.

MTYFF stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.