Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €255.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) received a €255.00 ($265.63) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($307.29) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($255.21) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($343.75) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a €286.00 ($297.92) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($270.83) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

MUV2 stock traded down €14.80 ($15.42) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €216.10 ($225.10). The company had a trading volume of 587,536 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €223.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €243.06. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of €166.59 ($173.53) and a fifty-two week high of €198.95 ($207.24).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

