National Bankshares Cuts Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$1.35

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.44.

TSE:TMQ traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.90. 15,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,483. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.52. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.86 and a 1-year high of C$3.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

