Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Up 22.7% in June

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,500 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 282,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:NMM opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.48 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.18%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

